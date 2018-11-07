FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $216,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 284,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,442,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 23,047.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,696 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.86.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

