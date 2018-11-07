Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FRGI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $696.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 325,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,496,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

