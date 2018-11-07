Financial Contrast: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 11.97% 28.67% 22.50% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lululemon Athletica and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 0 13 22 0 2.63 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus price target of $153.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Volatility and Risk

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.6% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Tandy Brands Accessories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $2.65 billion 7.05 $258.66 million $2.59 54.49 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and equipment, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 28, 2018, it operated 404 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Japan, Ireland, South Korea, Germany, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

