Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 367 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $263.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.48 and a one year high of $272.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,568 shares of company stock valued at $18,539,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

