First Analysis Comments on Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Analysts at First Analysis cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of ADSW opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

