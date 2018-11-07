First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Omnicell by 34.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 518,824 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $1,654,248. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/first-national-bank-of-omaha-increases-holdings-in-omnicell-inc-omcl.html.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.