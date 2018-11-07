First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 202.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/first-national-bank-of-omaha-increases-holdings-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr.html.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.