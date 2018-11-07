First National Trust Co Has $5.36 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in United Technologies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

