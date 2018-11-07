First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,732 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

