First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 78,682 Shares of SM Energy Co (SM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.67% of SM Energy worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 50.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SM Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 78,682 Shares of SM Energy Co (SM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-78682-shares-of-sm-energy-co-sm.html.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.