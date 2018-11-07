Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $2,086,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 141.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $3,160,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of MRO opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

