Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 236,000 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 1.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.31% of UBS Group worth $189,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,475,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

