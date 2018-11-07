Fluent Financial LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $807,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 325,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,321,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 617,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fluent Financial LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/fluent-financial-llc-sells-1246-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.