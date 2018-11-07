Fmr LLC Has $128.37 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Stericycle worth $128,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4,966.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 605,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 593,430 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $9,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Has $128.37 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/fmr-llc-has-128-37-million-stake-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.