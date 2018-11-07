Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 2,085.71%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Foamix Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10.

FOMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/foamix-pharmaceuticals-fomx-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.