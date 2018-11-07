Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 2,085.71%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect Foamix Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10.
FOMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
