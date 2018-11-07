Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at $393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.30. 1,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,382. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/fomento-economico-mexicano-sab-fmx-position-raised-by-zevin-asset-management-llc.html.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.