Ford Motor (F) Stake Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ford-motor-f-stake-boosted-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.