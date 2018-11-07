Forrester Research (FORR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FORR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. 28,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,975. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $783,263 over the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forrester Research by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.