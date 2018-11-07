Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Forterra reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $434.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 255,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 350.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

FRTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 390,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,215. Forterra has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $338.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

