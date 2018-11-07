Fortis (FTS) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fortis from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.11.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$44.23 on Monday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$39.38 and a twelve month high of C$48.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

