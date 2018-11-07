Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,940.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75 and a beta of 1.45. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.26 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

