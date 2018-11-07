Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$103.50 to C$97.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$112.79.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$85.91 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$76.53 and a 1-year high of C$110.18.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$208.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.13 million.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director Jeffery Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.52, for a total transaction of C$312,600.00.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.