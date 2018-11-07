Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $350,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

