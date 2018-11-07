Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

