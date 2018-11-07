Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €71.00 ($82.56) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.42 ($100.49).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA traded up €1.58 ($1.84) on Wednesday, hitting €69.48 ($80.79). 150,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.