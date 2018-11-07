FREE Coin Market Capitalization Hits $46.85 Million (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 801.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FREE Coin has a market cap of $46.85 million and approximately $2,996.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00150315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00255192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.12 or 0.10266039 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,747,149,957,889 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

