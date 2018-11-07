Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.33 ($106.20).

ETR:FME opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 52 week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

