Frontier Communications (FTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.02

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 282272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTR. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,264,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,245 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 1,781.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 57.1% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,130,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 410,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

