FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,780 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $210,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $2,106,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

