FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon Sells 1,100 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 1,100 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $74,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 419.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $33,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,546,000 after acquiring an additional 385,929 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,309.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 370,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 344,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $15,331,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon Sells 1,100 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/fti-consulting-inc-fcn-director-brenda-j-bacon-sells-1100-shares.html.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.