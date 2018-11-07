FTS International Inc (FTSI) Receives $18.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FTS International from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FTS International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FTS International from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get FTS International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,670,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,256,000. Feinberg Stephen raised its position in FTS International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Feinberg Stephen now owns 927,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 547,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FTS International by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 494,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FTS International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,712,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 369,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. FTS International has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 139.46% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.