FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Booking in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $89.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $88.49. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2019 earnings at $23.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $43.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $100.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $111.01 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.80.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,949.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.