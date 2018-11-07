FY2018 Earnings Forecast for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Issued By Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Imperial Capital reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for FLIR Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

FLIR opened at $48.45 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.10.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 217.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 656,278 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 109.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,948,000 after buying an additional 643,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 846.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 633,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 566,711 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after buying an additional 394,412 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,975,000 after buying an additional 368,581 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

