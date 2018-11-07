FY2018 Earnings Forecast for NOW Inc (DNOW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for NOW in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NOW’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNOW. Cowen started coverage on NOW in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. NOW has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 51.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

