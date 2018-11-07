FY2018 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (AC) Increased by Analyst

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

TSE AC opened at C$26.34 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.33 and a 1-year high of C$29.11.

In other Air Canada news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total transaction of C$311,442.64.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

