FY2018 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,481,000 after acquiring an additional 413,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

