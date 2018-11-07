FY2018 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company Inc Boosted by Analyst (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst A. Cohen now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

NYSE AWK opened at $89.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 843,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $1,918,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

