FY2018 EPS Estimates for Archrock Inc (AROC) Lifted by Analyst

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Archrock in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AROC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.84. Archrock has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.00%.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12,522.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,487,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,846,000 after buying an additional 11,396,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,098 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,903,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Archrock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,384,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 992,743 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 1,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,034,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 959,629 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

