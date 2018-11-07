FY2018 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Power Corp Increased by National Bank Financial (ATP)

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Power in a report issued on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Shares of ATP stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.29.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.