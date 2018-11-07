FY2018 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of CW stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 134,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.