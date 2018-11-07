FY2018 EPS Estimates for Genworth MI Canada Inc Increased by Analyst (MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. National Bank Financial has a “C$45.25” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

MIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$48.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

MIC opened at C$44.73 on Monday. Genworth MI Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$110,643.75. Also, insider Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,429 shares of company stock worth $1,088,544.

