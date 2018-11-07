FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth $264,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

