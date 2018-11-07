FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

GPOR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.