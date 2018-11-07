FY2018 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke DSM Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

