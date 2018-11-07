FY2018 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Boosted by Analyst (OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Imperial Capital has a “Inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Outfront Media stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

