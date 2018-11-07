FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Raised by Analyst

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $9,007,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

