FY2020 EPS Estimates for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR (HCHMY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

HITACHI Chem Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HITACHI Chem Co/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HITACHI Chem Co/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI Chem Co/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

HCHMY stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. HITACHI Chem Co/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

HITACHI Chem Co/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related materials, including chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, such as anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

