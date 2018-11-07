FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ensco Plc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ensco in a research note issued on Sunday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESV. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ensco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of ESV opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.83. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ensco by 166.0% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 585,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,724,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ensco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,860,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

