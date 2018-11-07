Gabelli Downgrades Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

NYSE MSI opened at $125.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $8,296,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 102,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $13,034,782.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,455.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 773,640 shares of company stock worth $97,912,955. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,684,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,771,000 after buying an additional 2,060,565 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

