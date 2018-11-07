Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 19.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $669.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

